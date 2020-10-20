DonAnn Birchfield, 48, of Bay City died Oct. 16, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at Wheeler Funeral Home in El Campo.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home.

Service information

Oct 22
Memorial Service
Thursday, October 22, 2020
10:00AM
Wheeler Funeral Home
612 W Jackson St
El Campo, TX 77437
