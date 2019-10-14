Mary Hernandez

Mary L. Marquez Hernandez, 84, of El Campo, passed away Oct. 13, 2019. She was born Oct. 30, 1934 in Pierce to Eugene and Josephine Cavazos Marquez.
She is survived by her daughter, Martha Yeomans and husband William of Richmond; sons, Robert Hernandez of El Campo and Rene Hernandez and wife Cindy of Wharton; grandchildren, Joseph, Jason and Lauren Cuellar, Kira, Kord, Andrew and Nia Hernandez; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Josephine Ramos and husband Joe and Alice Martinez and husband Felix, both of El Campo and brother, Joe Marquez of West Virginia.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Felix Hernandez; sister, Elvira Moreno and brother, Tony Marquez.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Cuellar, Jason Cuellar, Kord Hernandez, Robert Hernandez, Andrew Hernandez, Anthony Ramos, Paul Ramos and Louis Rodriguez.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
