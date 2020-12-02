Gregory Piwonka

Gregory John Piwonka of Blessing passed away Nov. 29, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born July 8, 1963 to Emma and Clarence Piwonka Sr. Greg was one of 10 children who grew up on the family’s home farm where they all helped on the family grass farm and learned the meaning of hard work.
Greg graduated from Tidehaven High School in May of 1981.The highlight of his high school years was being a part of his varsity football game where they took home the state championship title against Pilot Point. He loved to reminisce about his team and their victory.
Greg worked on the family farm, Red’s Grass Farm, where he learned the skills to begin his own business in 1987. Greg spent many years running a successful agricultural spraying business, Piwonka’s Spraying Service. He also worked as a custom cotton picker and ran a small grass farm of his own.
Greg enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. He loved a good cup of coffee in the morning along with reading his favorite books by John Grisham. Most of all, Greg loved spending time with his children and being Paw Paw Wonka to his granddaughter. He had a laugh that could be heard from a mile away and he was pretty sure he was the funniest guy in the world. He could also probably hold an entire conversation just using movie quotes.
Greg is survived by his children, Cortney Leigh Piwonka, and Gregory John “Johnny” Piwonka II; granddaughter, Corbyn Leighann Thane; and eight siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma Jean Piwonka and Clarence Michael “Red” Piwonka Sr.; and eldest brother, Gary Piwonka.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. today, Saturday, Dec. 5 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home for close friends and family, with memorial services to follow at 2 p.m. The family asks that you please wear a mask in compliance with health precautions and facility rules. There will not be a burial service following due to his children honoring his wish to be cremated.
Honorary Pallbearers are Shaun Sliva, Wes Piwonka, Braxton Piwonka, Ronnie Kirby, Alfons Krenek Jr., Mike Pierce, Joe Frick, Alex Galvan and David Beane Sr.
His children would like to send out their deepest thanks to anyone who has been a light in their father’s life. They also would like to thank everyone for the kind words, thoughts and prayers sent their way during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.taylor bros.net.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City.
