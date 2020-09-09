Guadalupe Garza, 74, passed away Sept. 4, 2020. He was born in Edcouch on Aug. 4, 1946 to Manuel and Clara Ochoa Garza.
He is survived by his brother, Baldemore Garza of Wharton; sisters, Melba Acuna and husband Benicio Acuna Jr. of El Campo and Minnie Garza of West Columbia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Adam and Gilbert Garza.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Triska Funeral Home with funeral services at 10 a.m. with Pastor Christopher Haller officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Ben Acuna Sr., Ben Acuna Jr., Bennie Lopez, Bryan Aguilar, L.J. Delgado and Stanley Acuna Jr.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.