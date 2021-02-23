Clark Anthony Moreno Sr., 63, entered the Kingdom of Heaven too soon on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1957, to Ismael Moreno Sr. and Cruz Vargas Melchor in El Campo.
Clark is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Hoda Hassanin Moreno; his mother, Cruz Vargas Melchor and stepmother, Carmen Moreno; his beloved daughters, Annette Moreno Bautista and spouse Adrian of East Bernard, Ann Moreno of East Bernard, Jessica Moreno Ruiz and spouse Cristobal of East Bernard, Chrissy Broman and spouse Alan of El Campo; step-daughter, Victoria Avalos of El Campo; beloved sons, Clark Anthony Moreno Jr. of East Bernard, Mark Anthony Moreno and spouse Jessica of East Bernard, Ryan Anthony Moreno and fiancé Meredith Jeane of Round Rock, Bryan Anthony Moreno of El Campo, Muhannad Anthony Moreno of El Campo; step-son, Andrew Avalos Jr. and spouse Maricella of El Campo; beloved sisters, Diana Hooks and spouse Reynaldo of Rosenberg, Sylvia Oliverez and spouse John of East Bernard, Mary Alice Moreno and spouse Roy Palacios of Rosenberg, Rachel Mendoza and spouse Paul of Rosenberg, Cynthia Reyes and spouse Pete of Rosenberg, Elizabeth Vargas of El Campo, Michelle Melchor and spouse Tim of Sealy, Christina Montalvo and spouse Edward of El Campo, Amie Olguin and spouse Eusebio of El Campo; beloved brothers, Ismael Moreno Jr. and spouse Alma of San Antonio, Paul Moreno and spouse Virginia of Sugar Land, Eric Moreno and spouse Belinda of Rosenberg, Larry Melchor and spouse Margarita of El Campo, Domingo Melchor and spouse Alice of El Campo, Michael Melchor and spouse Katrina of Louise, Mario Melchor and spouse Rose of Dallas, Rudy Melchor and spouse Esmeralda of Ganado, Eric Melchor and spouse Adela of Edna; beloved grandsons, Joey Ortiz and spouse Clarissa of Cedar Creek, Miguel Argeta and spouse Sabrina of Wallis, Dillon Moreno and spouse Raelynn of El Campo, Cristian Ruiz, Cade Moreno, Mark Ortiz Jr., Michael Ortiz, Brandon Arzola; beloved granddaughters, Jasmin Argeta, Kenadie Broman, Presley Moreno, Millie Ortiz, Alexia Ruiz, Layla Moreno, LeiAnn Moreno, Cheyenne Moreno, Chloie Moreno, Trinady Avalos, Aryana Avalos and beloved great-grandchildren, Aiden Argeta, Analise Argeta and Draven Moreno.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ismael Moreno Sr. and his paternal grandparents, Frank Moreno Sr. and Crisanta Moreno.
Clark grew up in East Bernard where he attended high school as a straight A student. He played basketball and ran track. Although he respectfully left shortly before graduation, he was very bright in his studies and could beat any calculator when it came to math, something his children loved quizzing him on.
He was a reliable and hard worker his whole life. His oilfield journey began at the young age of 16 years old in 1973 where he started off making $1.75 per hour. He first joined the oilfield life as a floor hand working his way up the chain over the years to tool pusher. He worked many years with JPF, Key Energy, Schlumberger and Velocity Oilfield to name a few. His knowledge and experience grew as he did. He later worked with fishing tools as a petroleum expert for Napesco which led him overseas to Cairo, Egypt. He returned to the states later joining Velocity Oilfield where he finished his last days as a tool pusher. Working and providing for his family were the most important things in his life.
While living overseas in Egypt some of his favorite places to visit were The Red Sea, The Nile River and Matrouh located along the Mediterranean Sea. He has seen many pyramids, been through many dust storms in the desert and enjoyed taking his youngest sons on camel rides through the city. He loved watching his favorite teams play, The Texans and The Astros. He loved fishing, buying his scratch off tickets and quick picks. He loved to cook and barbecue for his family, especially breakfast on the weekends. His turkey and dressing, chicken and dumplings, menudo and cabeza were famous. You could always find him in a blue button up shirt with his baseball cap on. He had many stories and jokes to tell with a few card tricks up his sleeve and loved making people laugh.
Clark was loved by many and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need no matter the circumstance. He was a loving husband, father, Popo, son, brother and friend.
Services will be Thursday Feb. 25 at Grace Funeral Home in Victoria with Imam prayer leader Esamah officiating. Prayer service will begin at 10 a.m. with interment following at Telferner Memorial Cemetery in Telferner under the direction of The Victoria Islamic Center and a reception to follow (details to be announced later).
Pallbearers will be Clark Anthony Moreno Jr., Mark Anthony Moreno, Ryan Anthony Moreno, Dillon Moreno, Miguel Argeta and Joey Ortiz. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan Moreno, Muhannad Moreno, Cristian Ruiz, Cade Moreno, Andrew Avalos Jr. and all of Clark’s roughneck family in his 48 years in the oilfield.
