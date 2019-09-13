Frank Sablatura

Frank Paul Sablatura, 88, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 12, 2019. He was born Oct. 27, 1930 in Ganado to Paul and Angelina Vesely Sablatura. Frank served in the U.S. Army Military Police. He was a carpenter and locksmith for Texas Gulf Sulfur and retired in 1985 at the age of 55. Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2490, American Legion Post 251, Texas Locksmith Association and Greater Houston Locksmith Association.
He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Peters (Robert Litton) of Lake Jackson and Mary Jane Hobbs (Ronnie) of Wharton; son, David F. Sablatura (Lori) of El Campo; sister, Alice Wright (Carl) of Ganado; grandchildren, Jackie Padilla (Jorge), Stephanie Cardona (Joe), Lindsey Sablatura, Abbey Clark (Marvin), Jessica Barker (Jeremy), Joshua Sablatura (Colleen), Austin Hobbs and eight great-grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene Rab Sablatura and brother, Adolph Sablatura.
Visitation begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Triska Funeral Home with a KC Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Oscar Kofi-Amo officiating. Burial with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will follow at St. Procopius Cemetery in Louise.
Memorial donations in memory of Frank may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church, St. Andrew Catholic Church or St. Philip School.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
