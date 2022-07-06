Lexie Etlinger Rothbauer, 82, passed away July 4, 2022. She was born on July 18, 1939 in Moulton to the late August “Buster” Etlinger Sr. and Lexie Kurtz Etlinger.
Lexie graduated from Moulton High School and married Allen Eugene Rothbauer on Jan. 11, 1958. She worked for H.E.B. for 21 years, first in the Texas Gold Redemption Center and then the bakery. While working for Ruben’s Drive-In, she was a hostess for Greek Brother’s Bar and Grill and managed Extra Inning’s Sports Bar and Grill. Before retiring, she worked at Speedy Stop. Lexie enjoyed vacations at the bay in Port Alto and going to Louisiana.
She is survived by her daughter, Gina Rothbauer; sons, Bruce Rothbauer (Rosemary) and Neil Rothbauer, all of El Campo; grandchildren, Andrew Rothbauer, Rachael Rothbauer, Clinton Rothbauer and Brent Rothbauer; step-grandchildren, Dwayne Bethke (Donna) of Jacksonville, FL and Bradly Bethke (DeNeal) of Inez; great-grandchildren, Alexis Rothbauer and Karter Hall; step-great-grandchildren, River, Raina, Alex and Jordan Bethke and Landry and Bret Payne; sister, Gussie Machalec of Moulton and brother, August Etlinger Jr. (Sharon) of Moulton.
Lexie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and in-laws, Frank and Mary Rothbauer.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 8 at Triska Funeral Home. A CDA Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating.
Pallbearers will be Scott Orts, Dean Orts, Karl Orts, Darrell Rothbauer, Andy Berkovsky and Thaine Busby.
Memorial donations in memory of Lexie may be made to Houston Hospice – El Campo, El Campo Volunteer Fire Department or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.