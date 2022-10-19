Irene Jeanette Wenglar was called to be with the Lord Oct. 12, 2022 at the age of 76, with her children by her side. She was born Jan. 30, 1946 to the late Roy Robert and Lydia Lesikar. She was a graduate of Victoria High School and Texas A&M University and pursued graduate studies in theology at St. John’s University in Minnesota.
Irene had many roles throughout her life and influenced those around her as a devoted Christian. Irene was a convert to the Catholic faith early in her adult life and found comfort in attending Mass. She had great faith and was very active in the St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church community in El Campo as well as St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land where she was a lector and Eucharistic minister. While her first language was Czech, others may remember her as a middle school English teacher for three decades. Her family will always know her as a dedicated servant and an unwavering source of support. She was well-known for her impeccable quilting and sewing skills, but those lucky to be her friends and family also knew how social and cheerful she was. Her greatest joys were attending gatherings with her family, holidays with her grandchildren and traveling with her adventurous friends. After retiring from a career in education, she found great joy and purpose working for the Sugar Land Police Department in the Records and Investigation Divisions.
