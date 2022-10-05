Guadalupe (Lupe) Ortiz of El Campo was born Oct. 24, 1943 and at age 78 peacefully went home on Oct. 2, 2022 in the early morning hours at his home.
He is preceded in death by his parents Tomas Ortiz and Basilia Garcia; brothers, Tomas Ortiz and Tony Hernandez; son, Walter Villarreal; daughter, Inez Villarreal and grandson, Walter Villarreal Jr.
He was a member of St Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church and a charter member of St. Robert Bellarmine Knights of Columbus Bishop Alfredo Galindo Council #9393, presently Father Lawrence Matula Council #9393. He was a certified air conditioning technician and worked for Cannell Engineering for over 22 years. He worked as a driver for Kansas Railroad in Needville for several years and really enjoyed driving around picking up employees from trains at railroad tracks across Texas. He wasn’t able to continue driving due to medical problems. He enjoyed taking long driving trips with his wife, Maria Saucedo Ortiz to California, New York, Missouri and Florida.
He married Maria Saucedo Ortiz in 1968, and helped support and raise three children, Inez, Cathy and Walter. Eleven months later Guadalupe Ortiz Jr. was born. Lupe leaves his wife of 54 years, his son Guadalupe Ortiz Jr. (wife Eva), his daughter Cathy Villarreal Garcia (husband Felix T.), 15 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. His family will miss him dearly but also knew that he was ready to let go and let God be in control of his illnesses.
Visitation will begin at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church at 512 Tegner Street in El Campo at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Burial will follow at La Colonia Cemetery in El Campo.
