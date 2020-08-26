Clara Mahalitc

Clara Louise Pausewang Mahalitc, 83, of Eagle Lake, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. She was born Nov. 6, 1936 to August and Annie Priesmeyer Pausewang. Clara was a mother, housewife, a gardener and was an avid supporter of agriculture.
Survivors include sons, Anthony Mahalitc and wife Cindy of Danevang, Al Mahalitc and wife Janet of Eagle Lake, Calvin Mahalitc and wife Wavely of Eagle Lake, Raymond Mahalitc of Taiton and Stephen Mahalitc and wife Mary of Eagle Lake; sister and brother-in-law, Beatrice and Albert Bittner of Nada, 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery Fund, the Garwood Volunteer Fire Department or to the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. A private Mass will be held with the family at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church Cemetery in Nada.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
