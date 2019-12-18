Levan Marshall

Levan “Buddy” Marshall, 82, of El Campo, born Sept. 10, 1937 to Adell and Nellie Ceasar Marshall, departed this life on Dec. 11, 2019. Visitation will be 1 - 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at Matthews Funeral Home and 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec 21 at First United Methodist Church in El Campo with a celebration of life service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the El Campo Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Matthews Funeral Home in Wharton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.