Jerome Zamazal

Jerome (Jerry) Paul Zamazal, 58, of Austin passed away July 3, 2019. He was born Aug. 17, 1960 in Wharton to Joe and Angie Zamazal.
He is survived by his partner, Michael Wilson of Austin; daughter, Stacy Wilson Klobe and husband Michael of Cedar Park; son, Jeff Wilson of El Campo; brother, Jeff Zamzal and wife Lisa of El Campo; sisters, Teresa Williams of Houston, Elizabeth Shreves of Kerrville and Rachel Cookerly-Rota and husband Fred of Spain; bonus sister, Sharon Wilson Sifford of El Campo; grandsons,
Graham Klobe, Ian Klobe, and Liam Wilson and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a later date.
