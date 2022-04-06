Ellwood Harry Hermansen, 77, of El Campo, passed away on March 31, 2022 in the company of his loved ones. He was born on May 6, 1944 in El Campo to the late Harry Herman Hermansen and Lois Ellwood Hermansen Holt. He was a graduate of El Campo High School and went on to play college basketball and baseball and earn a Business degree from Texas Lutheran College in Seguin. Affectionately known as Granddaddy by his family, he farmed for 46 years then retired to a life of gardening, fishing, hunting, playing 42, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, and helping out family and friends. Ellwood was a dedicated family man and a faithful, steadfast servant of God. He lived a simple, contented life, but he leaves us rich in memories.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy “Dot” Kainer Hermansen; daughter, Susan Hermansen Swanson and husband Blake of Houston; son Charles Ellwood Hermansen and wife Candice of College Station; grandchildren, Grant Swanson, Eloise Swanson, Lainey Hermansen, and Charlie Hermansen; sisters, Barbara Hermansen Hitzfeld and husband Tommy, Daphne Hermansen Kuykendall and husband Don, and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles David Hermansen.
A rosary will be held on Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with a visitation preceding at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be his six nephews; John Kuykendall, Scott Byers, Clint Kainer, Reed Kainer, Brent Kainer, and Tyson Duncan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Ellwood to St. Philip Endowment Fund or St. Philip School.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
