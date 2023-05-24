Catherine Balusek Ryan April 25, 1959 - May 13, 2023

Catherine Balusek Ryan passed away to be with her lord on May 13, 2023 in Webster after a 5-month long illness. Catherine was born on April 25, 1959, in El Campo to Johnnie Bates and Yolande Balusek.
Catherine married her husband Daniel on December 11, 1987. They welcomed a son on April 27, 1994. They raised their son with loving devotion in Friendswood, where they reside to this day. Catherine was talented in activities such as writing schoolteacher grants, arts, and crafts and organizing family reunions - just to name a few.
Catherine had an amazing work ethic. In her early career days, she worked in the employee safety field for various companies, and as an Environmental Engineer for NASA. Her real love was teaching high school science, which she did with full devotion to her students for the Clear Creek, Pasadena and Alvin School Districts until her retirement in 2016. After retirement, she worked for her husband’s school district at Fort Bend ISD as substitute teacher up until the pandemic. In her spare time, she enjoyed selling Tupperware, Genealogy research on her family tree history, arts and crafts booths, getting together with friends and watching her son and husband bowl in tournaments.
Catherine is survived by her husband of 35 years, Daniel Francis Ryan, Jr, and her son John-Daniel Balusek Ryan. She also leaves behind in her memory her in-laws Daniel F. Ryan (Alice), her brother Johnnie Balusek (Rosie) and her sister Marie-France Balusek. Also, nieces Cynthia Balusek DeJuana (Rod} and Sofie Ryan and nephews Russel Balusek (Briana) and Nathaniel Ryan. She also leaves behind an array of great nieces and great nephews, cousins, neighbors, former teaching colleagues, good friends.
Catherine was preceded in death by her loving parents, grandparents and an array of aunts, uncles, cousins.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and aunt who deeply loved her family, friends, former work colleagues and her cats. She will be deeply missed forever.
To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Ryan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.