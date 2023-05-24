Catherine Balusek Ryan April 25, 1959 - May 13, 2023

Catherine Balusek Ryan passed away to be with her lord on May 13, 2023 in Webster after a 5-month long illness. Catherine was born on April 25, 1959, in El Campo to Johnnie Bates and Yolande Balusek.

Catherine married her husband Daniel on December 11, 1987. They welcomed a son on April 27, 1994. They raised their son with loving devotion in Friendswood, where they reside to this day. Catherine was talented in activities such as writing schoolteacher grants, arts, and crafts and organizing family reunions - just to name a few.

