Carolyn Wood Tuttle, 88, of Houston, passed away Feb. 18, 2023. She was born on July 21, 1934 in Huntsville to the late Philip Jared Wood and Era Exar Cansler Wood.
She is survived by her son, Brent Tuttle of Houston; daughter, Terri Tuttle and James Hickman of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Ty Tuttle, Britney Norman and Sterling Tuttle and great-grandchildren, Taryn Marie Tuttle, Remington Norman, Eli Tuttle, Tinley Norman, Scarlett Tuttle and Keaton Tuttle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.