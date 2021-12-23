Terry Lee Ramsey was born March 15, 1950 in Alma, Michigan. He passed away December 20, 2021 in El Campo at the age of 71.
Terry attended Alma High School and worked several years at Lobdell Emery in Alma, MI before moving to El Campo in 1982. He worked in the oil and gas business for Loomis International for many years.
Terry spent his final years enjoying his vast collection of old time western movies and tending to his tropical fish. Terry did his best to help those around him to make their lives a little better. His life was enriched by feeling needed.
Terry is survived by his sisters, Vickey Ramsey of Lockhart, Linda Freed of Lake George, Mich.; brother, Dennis Ramsey and wife Suzie of Garwood; five children and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Gwen Ramsey, one niece and a son.
Arrangements under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
