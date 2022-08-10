Keith Wayne “KeyWayne” Christensen, age 59 of Brenham, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022.

KeyWayne was born Feb. 11, 1963 in El Campo and was the sixth of six boys to parents Clayton and Tommie (Milton) Christensen. He attended El Campo schools and was a 1981 graduate of El Campo High School and attended Wharton County Junior College.

