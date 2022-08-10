Keith Wayne “KeyWayne” Christensen, age 59 of Brenham, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022.
KeyWayne was born Feb. 11, 1963 in El Campo and was the sixth of six boys to parents Clayton and Tommie (Milton) Christensen. He attended El Campo schools and was a 1981 graduate of El Campo High School and attended Wharton County Junior College.
After attending junior college, KeyWayne began his journey into making a living and trying different occupations. In the 1980’s, he began working at installing cable in apartments and buildings across the Southeastern United States.
He then decided to get back to Texas and worked in the oilfield tool business in Central and South Texas. Always seeking adventure, he then became involved in installing solar panels on homes and businesses in Central Texas.
KeyWayne then discovered a liking for landscaping and excelled in partnering with a friend in the Austin. After moving to Brenham, he worked in the meat market and as a salesman in the furniture business. He then partnered with his close friend and opened a nursery-garden and yard ornament business which he really enjoyed. From taking care of the plants to visiting with the customers, KeyWayne was in his element.
From an early age everyone who came in contact with KeyWayne found out quickly that he was a very kind and funny person. He was quick-witted and loved telling stories and making people smile and laugh. He had the ability to walk in a room of strangers and in a matter of minutes he knew everyone and he had them smiling. He truly loved people.
KeyWayne is survived by his five brothers and their families: David (Janet) Christensen, Alan (Patty) Christensen, Dennis Christensen, Wallace (Kelly) Christensen and William “Boo” (Gari Beth) Christensen; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Michel) Bastien, Brian Christensen, Seth Christensen and Breck (Tyler) Socha and Brett Christensen; along with several great nieces and nephews.
KeyWayne is preceded in death by his parents and nephew Hunter Christensen.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Brenham Memorial Chapel with a private family graveside to follow at the McDade Cemetery in McDade.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in KeyWayne’s name to Straight Way Ministries, 2014 Lear Lane, Austin, TX 78745 or to NAMI, P.O. Box 10895, College Station, TX 77842.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer, Brenham, TX 77833. 979.836.3611 Visit www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com to share memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.