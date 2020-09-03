Florentina Padia

Florentina “Tina” Padia passed away at a facility in Victoria following a lengthy illness at the age of 92. She was born in Iago, Texas on June 20, 1928 to Feliciano Hernandez and Magdalena Gutierrez Hernandez.
Tina grew up in a large family with nine siblings. She enjoyed her large family and after marrying Tom Padia Sr. on July 3, 1949 they would together raise seven children.
Her husband, Tom preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2012. Tina was a homemaker all of her life. She enjoyed cooking, baking (usually for benefits), dancing, Bingo, crossword puzzles, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Her children say you could find mom either in church or at home. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, Guadalupanas, American Legions Auxiliary and Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary.
She is survived by her seven children, Joseph Padia and wife Rebecca of Houston, Robert Padia and wife Dianna of Wharton, Tom Padia Jr. and wife Debra of Beaumont, Linda Padia Fairley of Richmond, Edward Padia and wife Cheryl of Cypress, Tina Padia Rivera and husband David of Wharton and Michael Padia of Houston; 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Maria Quintanilla and Lucilla Ramirez and husband Pete; brothers, Antonia Hernandez and wife Tonie, Louis Hernandez and wife Nellie and Ernest Hernandez, along with a multitude of cousins and close friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 7, starting a 5 p.m. with a Rosary recited by Deacon David Valdez at 7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Father Antonio Perez officiating at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. A Rite of Burial and Committal will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.