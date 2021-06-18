Johnny Nieto Quintana, 79 of Angleton passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Aug. 24, 1941 in El Campo to Joe Jose Quintana and Angelita Nieto Quintana. He also had a second loving mother, Fedelia Jordan Quintana. He was a minister, evangelist and professional painter. He enjoyed spreading the word of God, studying his Bible, praise and worshiping. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Guadalupe Maria Quintana; daughter, Gloria Ann Quintana; son, James Edward Quintana and wife Elvera Bentancur Quintanan; children, Carol Jaquez, Felipe Munoz, Lupe Longoria; grandchildren, Dave Gaona Jr., Christopher Lee Gaona, Lea Renee Quintana and husband Louis Jesus Alvarez, Jaime Lysette Cosme and husband David G. Cosme; Christopher Lee Arredondo and wife Nikki; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Will, Pete, Joe, Benny, Ernest, Arturo, Danny, Betty, Martha, Lilly Quintana, Margie Guerra, Helen Hernandez, Mary Lou Villarreal along with many more close relatives and friends. He was loved by many.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 21 at Wheeler Funeral Home with funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at LaColonia Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home in El Campo.
