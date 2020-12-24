Mary Sexton, 94, of El Campo, passed away Dec. 23, 2020.
Visitation begins 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27 at Triska Funeral Home with a CDA Rosary recited at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Due to CDC guidelines, masks are required and seating will be limited.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
