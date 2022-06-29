Lydia Montoya Cantu, 62, of Wharton went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 25, 2022. She was born on October 3, 1959, in Galveston to Carlos Montoya and Esther Vargas Montoya.
Lydia was a graduate of El Campo High School and later graduated from Cosmetology school. She worked as a hairdresser for many years. She married the love of her life, Manuel Cantu III on September 21, 2012. She was an active member of Rescue church. Lydia loved people and with her infectious laugh people were drawn to her. She enjoyed shopping, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to fish. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Maldonado and brother, Marty Montoya.
She is survived by her husband, Manuel Cantu III of Wharton, daughter, Caitlyn Mendiola of Weimer; sons Jason Maldonado and wife, Tamika of Wharton; stepson, Brian Cantu and wife, Jessica of Wharton; parents, Carlos Montoya, and Esther Montoya; brothers, Adrian Montoya and wife, Tara of Danevang and Johnny Montoya of Port Lavaca; grandchildren, Jasmine Maldonado, Jacob Maldonado, Kenzie Maldonado Kaelynn Maldonado and Oliver Cantu. Along with her many friends and other relatives.
Lydia’s love for others led her to become an organ donor. At the time of her passing they were able to use her organs to save and or improve other’s lives.
Visitation will be starting at 5 p.m on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Wharton Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Rescue Church with Pastor Paul Stieb. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Cantu, Steven Garcia, Eric Salazar, Nik Wukasch, Anthony Montoya, and Joseph Martinez.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, 77488 (979) 532-3410.
