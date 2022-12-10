Alvin John Korenek of El Campo passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 5, 2022 at the age of 79.
He was born Oct. 15, 1943 in El Campo to Joe and Alma Urbanovsky Korenek.
He graduated from El Campo High School in 1962, and he served in the United States Army from April 22, 1965 to April 4, 1967.
Upon discharge from the Army, Alvin worked as a barber in El Campo for many years.
He was then employed by Lamberti USA, formerly M-I Drilling Fluids, for over 20 years, before retiring in October 2005.
Alvin was an avid fisherman throughout his life, even though he didn’t particularly care to eat fish.He kept up with sports of all kinds over the years.
He loved following the Texas A&M Aggies in the college ranks, was a longtime Dallas Cowboys fan, and he enjoyed following the Little League World Series every Summer.
Alvin is survived by his spouse of 47 years, Marilyn Guess Korenek, his nephew Mark Korenek, his sister-in-law Betty Guess Polasek, his niece Amy Polasek, and his nephew Aron Polasek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother JV Korenek, his niece Leslie Korenek Riedel, his nephew Jay Korenek, and his brother-in-law Gary Polasek.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Triska Funeral Home with memorial services following at 2 p.m.
Donations may be made to: Houston Hospice El Campo, P.O. Box 1417, El Campo, 77437. Wharton County Cares, P.O. Box 362, Wharton, 77488
Saint Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 304 W Church St., El Campo, 77437.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com. Triska Funeral Home, El Campo• 543-3681.
