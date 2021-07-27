Timothy Eugene Kana, 59, of Sugar Land, passed away July 21, 2021. He was born Aug. 16, 1961 in El Campo. Tim loved the outdoors, sports, and was a huge Houston Texans fan. He was an avid golfer, hunter, baseball, and softball player. He was employed by Inland Electric as an estimator for 35 years.
He is survived by his father, Eugene “Gene” Kana and wife Bernadette of El Campo; brothers, Sam Kana of East Bernard, Scott Henry Kana and wife Kim of Bernardo, Ricky Kana and wife Lisa of Beach City and Barry Forrest and wife Valerie of Austin; sisters, Genia Kana of Conroe and Angela Newbould of The Woodlands and nieces and nephews, Kyriea Richards, Kesten King, Kwes Kana, MacKenzie Young, Kaylee Kana, Kristina Kana, Hudson Forrest, Falyn Forrest, Ryne Laws, Meghan Laws and Addyson Newbould.
He was a loving Godfather to Barry Forrest, Mackenzie Young, Ryne and Meghan Laws, and Patrick LaFontaine.
Timothy was preceded in death by his mother, Jo Ann Socha Ballard and brother, Gabriel Kana.
Private services will be held with the family.
Memorial donations in memory of Tim may be made to St. Philip School Endowment Fund or the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
