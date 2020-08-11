Ruthella Yackel

Ruthella Jean Yackel, 83 of Louise, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 7, 2020.
She was born in Louise on Sept. 3, 1936 to Walter Lorenzo Roome and Glen Ella Appling Roome. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years and retired in 2019.
She is survived her daughter Cathy Pustejovsky and husband Keith of Palacios, sons Gary Yackel of Louise, Greg Yackel and wife Melody of Louise, 18 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jesse Yackel, daughter Nancy Louise Drozd, son Jeffrey Blair Yackel, brother Walter Cecil Roome and sisters Dorothy York Martin and Evelyn Moser.
Visitation was 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services were 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at the First Baptist Church with Howard Middleton officiating. Interment followed at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Gary “Rocky” Yackel, Jr., Craig Yackel, Chris Yackel, Donnie Means Jr., Dwayne Means, Mikie Drozd, Kyle Drozd, Colby Yackel, Paul Kocian, Chad Kocian, Dustin Kocian and Robert Kocian.
Honorary pallbearers are the rest of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorials in her memory may be made to the First Church of God in El Campo or the Louise United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
