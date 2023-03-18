Kathryn Alise Garcia, 20, of Inez, passed away on March 8, 2023. Kathryn was born on Jan. 6, 2003 to JD and Sara Garcia in Wharton. Kathryn Garcia was known to have a heart of gold. A strong-willed individual, she only wanted to do what she felt was right. She loved her family and was always willing to do anything for them. Now that she is no longer with us, we all can rest assured that she is looking down upon us, caring for us in her own special way.
She is survived by her children, Kaysen Anthony Garcia and Elijah Alexander Garcia; her parents, Sara (Koch) and JD Garcia of Inez; brothers, Drew and Nathan Garcia of Inez; paternal grandmother, Rosa Garcia of Katy; maternal grandmother, Nora Koch of Wharton and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
