Robert “Bob” Anton Staff, 82 of El Campo passed away Sept. 28, 2021. He was born Dec. 7, 1938 in El Camp to the late Anton and Adela Roznovsky Staff.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Hoffmann Staff of El Campo; son, Allen Staff and wife Annetta of Rosharon; daughters, Veronica Obenhaus and husband James of Eagle Lake and Yvonne Sparks and husband Ray of El Campo; grandchildren, Erik Harris and wife Jessica of Sugar Land, Kevin Harris of Richmond, Shanelle Bethke of El Campo, Chad Baker and wife Jessica of Garwood, Ashley Danna and fiancé Johnathan Ramey of El Campo, Amber Obenhaus of Eagle Lake, Paige Mikesh and husband Donavan of El Campo, Morgan Sparks and partner Caleb McGary of El Campo and Dillon Sparks and wife Jaycelin of El Campo; great-grandchildren, Camryn and Carly Harris, Lauren Guembes, Nevaeh, Sabrin and Bobbie Richter, Alek and Jordan Bethke, Dean, Chloe, and Jace Baker, Kalynn Ramey, Bentley, Ryder, and Adeleigh Mikesh and Cai McGary; brothers LeeRoy Staff of El Campo, Albert Staff and wife Pat of El Campo, Anton Staff Jr. and wife Barbara of Bay City, Johnnie Staff and wife Rachel of Bay City, Larry Staff and wife Theresa of El Campo, Raymond Staff and wife Rhonda of San Leon, George Staff of El Campo, Paul Staff and wife Gay of El Campo; sisters, Patsy Bubela and husband Frank of El Campo and Lillie Wied and husband Johnny of El Campo and sister-in-law, Liz Staff of El Campo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Edward and Cecilia Kotlar Hoffmann; brother, Tommy Staff; granddaughter, Rosalyn Staff; brothers-in-law, Albert Baklik, Raymond Hoffmann, Joseph Hoffmann and sister-in-law, Norma Staff.
Bob married the love of his life, Mary Ann Hoffmann Staff on Oct. 5, 1963. They started their journey living in El Campo for a few months then moving to Louise where he spent 14 years raising their kids. While he lived in Louise, he was active in the community by being part of the El Campo and Louise Volunteer Fire Department and also served as president of Louise Volunteer Fire Department. He retired from the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department on Sept. 1, 1997. He was also a member of the Louise Lions Club where he also had served as president. He was named Man of the Year by the Louise/Hillje Chamber of Commerce in 1968. He was a veteran of the United States National Guard and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2490 in El Campo. He worked for CP&L for 19 years until he ventured onto a new career in the catering business. Along with his wife, they became part owners of Herrman Catering for two years. In that time frame they moved to El Campo to continue raising their three children. After two years with Herrmann Catering they decided to start up their own business which became known as Staff’s BBQ & Catering. There they worked side-by-side for 14 years until they decided to sell their business and start taking a new venture. They started greenhouses and grew tomatoes for five years until they wanted to start slowing down a little and enjoy more retirement time.
Before losing his legs, he loved being outdoors on the tractor, in the garden or in his wood shop where he built several things for his family. He was never afraid of trying something new. He loved his family and cherished the grandchildren and loved to give them rides on his electric wheelchair. He loved to see the smiles on their faces. He loved to tell stories and liked to tease people. During his many, many stays in the hospitals, he loved to scare the nurses and he became known as the Boo Man. He was loved by so many and was the most generous, kind, compassionate, understanding and giving person. He would go above and beyond to help anyone and spent many countless hours volunteering and donating food to many organizations.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, followed by a funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother and Deacon Larry Hoelscher officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Greg Baklik, Brain Baklik, Weldon Nanson, Chris Staff, Marty Jaksch and Dickie George.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Robert “Bob” Anton Staff to: St. Philip Catholic Church or El Campo Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
