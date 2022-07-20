James Larry Hansen, 72, of El Campo, passed away July 19, 2022. He was born on July 17, 1950 in El Campo to the late Dutch and Lois Henderson Hansen. Larry was a rice farmer.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlotte Heflin Hansen; son, Jeff Hansen and wife Shirley; daughter, Sharla Balcar and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Morgan Fiala and husband Jeff, Malorie Hansen and Natalie Lucas; five step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Meek and husband Ricky; sisters-in-law, Jenny Orsak and husband Clifford, Debbie Smith and husband Denton and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 23 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Justin Priesmeyer, Curtis Eggemeyer, Roger Priesmeyer, Cody Hlavaty, Chris Orsak, Brandon Gregory and Ross Lobpries.
Memorial donations in memory of Larry may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
