JoAnn Schneider

Funeral services for JoAnn Schneider, 75 of Winchester, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with Rev. Nate Hill officiating. Burial will follow in the Winchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 and from 7 - 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The family will be present from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

JoAnn passed away the morning of July 24, 2022 on her 57th wedding anniversary surrounded by her family following a battle with Alzheimer’s.

