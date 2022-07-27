Funeral services for JoAnn Schneider, 75 of Winchester, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with Rev. Nate Hill officiating. Burial will follow in the Winchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 and from 7 - 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The family will be present from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.
JoAnn passed away the morning of July 24, 2022 on her 57th wedding anniversary surrounded by her family following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born in El Campo, JoAnn grew up and graduated there before marrying her sweetheart on July 24, 1965. The couple moved around Texas and South Carolina before settling and raising their two children in Lumberton, Texas. JoAnn served as church secretary for Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Boy Scout Troup 9 treasurer/secretary for nine years and later worked for Region V in Beaumont before the two retired to their home in Winchester. She will be missed dearly and remembered for her dedication to any project she pursued. JoAnn spent countless hours in her kitchen cooking up new creations and old family favorites from soups to gumbos and baking decadent cakes, cookies, and pecan pies. She was an avid gardener yielding crops of tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, okra, peppers, watermelon and cantaloupe. She inherited her sewing skills from her mother, producing costumes for her children’s school plays and designing prom dresses. JoAnn took great pride in chaperoning school events and helping with band booster events. She was also no stranger to staying up half the night to help retype a term paper on an Apple IIe PC. She served many years as an election poll worker/ballot counter, both in Harden and Fayette Counties. In addition, she enjoyed traveling and cruising with friends as far and wide as Hawaii and Alaska and planning family summer vacations from the Smithsonian to Disney World and beyond. She enjoyed dancing the night away to live polka/country music at Gilley’s in Pasadena and Lady Long Legs in Beaumont. She liked raising ducks, chickens and guineas and feeding fish in the cows’ water trough. The two enjoyed throwing New Year’s Eve parties at their homestead in Lumberton. She will be remembered in the Winchester area for her extensive tour bus group trip planning to Branson, Missouri. In her free time, JoAnn enjoyed reading novels and playing Seven Little Words on her tablet. In their younger years, JoAnn went camping and even rode with the Banditos on one occasion! JoAnn loved her critters, caring for her dogs and cats in addition to their farm animals. JoAnn never knew a stranger and you could count on a lengthy conversation if you ran into her in the aisles of the grocery store. JoAnn will be dearly missed by her friends and family but is resting peacefully now in paradise.
Beloved wife and loving mother, JoAnn is preceded in death by her father and mother, Joe and Elenora Hadash of El Campo and brother-in-law, Tom Schneider of Tyler.
JoAnn is survived by her husband, Eddie Schneider of Winchester; daughter, Robin Schneider Wiggins and husband David and grandchildren Kendal Wiggins and Katelin Wiggins of Friendswood; daughter, Kathlene Schneider of Lumberton and brother-in-law, Jim Schneider and wife Renee of Lake Jackson.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Vick, Melvin Schulze, Bob Rutledge, Larry Herzog, Barry Zoch and Kendal Wiggins.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorial contributions would be made to Hospice Brazos Valley at hospicebrazosvalley.org or to the Winchester Volunteer Fire Department, 8810 FM 153, Winchester, 78945.
Arrangements by Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.
