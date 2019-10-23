Vernon Monroe Brau, 91, of Round Top, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Vernon was born Sept. 7, 1928 in Round Top, the son of Arno and Sophie (Knutzen) Brau.
Vernon graduated from Round Top – Carmine High School. He served during WWII, and was honorably discharged. He then married Billie (Bell) Brau. In 1958 he graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry. Vernon practiced dentistry for 50 years until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Billie (Bell) Brau; daughter Becca (Brau) Mayer and her husband, Clayton of Round Top; brother, Delmus Brau of San Antonio; grandson, John Mayer and his wife, Kelsey of Round Top; and one great-granddaughter, Maddyn.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Koenig – Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations.
Funeral Services will be held at Florida Chapel Cemetery Round Top, Texas, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. Burial will follow at the Florida Chapel Cemetery in Round Top.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Round Top – Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 145, Round Top, TX 78954; Round Top Carmine Education Foundation, P.O. Box 85, Round Top, TX 78954; Hospice Brazos Valley, 302 Blue Bell Rd, Brenham, TX 77833.
Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl in La Grange.
