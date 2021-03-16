Judith Horton

Judith Anne Horton, better known to her family and friends as Judy, gained her angel wings and went to be with the Lord on March 16, 2021 at the age of 78. She was born Aug. 21, 1942 in Rosenberg to Ervin and Fern Howe Albright. She worked many years for I-C Manufacturing as a pattern designer. She and her late husband Donald owned and operated Ricebird Drive-In. She loved cooking, traveling and especially being with her family and friends. She loved her grandchildren and great grandbabies and spending time with them.
She is survived by sons, Pete Chumchal and wife Susan, Roger Chumchal, Darrell Chumchal and fiancée Cherie, Michael Chumchal and wife Ann, Keith Horton and wife Leanne, Lance Horton and Bobby; daughters, Shirley Webernick and husband David, Janet Sledge and husband Mark, Denise Bennett and husband Lloyd; sisters, Barbara Rawlings and husband Bill, Karen Albright, 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Fern Albright and her husband, Donald Horton.
Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18 at Wheeler Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial to follow at Garden of Memories.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Zack Webernick, Adam Webernick, Trey Chumchal, Nicholas Chumchal, Myles Chumchal, Garrett Chumchal, Tyler Chumchal, Blake Sledge and Ryan Villarreal. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Courtney Chumchal, Lacey Pipes, Stephanie Luttrell, Kindell Myer, Bailey Boswell, Brooke Hartgraves and Haley Horton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.