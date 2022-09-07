Adolph “Shorty” E. Sablatura

Adolph “Shorty” E. Sablatura, 96, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 4, 2022. He was born on March 6, 1926 in Louise to Fred and Frances Livanec Sablatura.

Adolph served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 2786 and Disabled American Veterans and a member of American Legion Post 251.

