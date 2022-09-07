Adolph “Shorty” E. Sablatura, 96, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 4, 2022. He was born on March 6, 1926 in Louise to Fred and Frances Livanec Sablatura.
Adolph served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 2786 and Disabled American Veterans and a member of American Legion Post 251.
He is survived by his children, Ronnie (Kathie) Sablatura and Reneau (Ronnie) Gold; god-daughter, Jackie (Michael) Watz; step-children, Ray Sablatura, Mary Ann Dittert, Donald (Beverly) Sablatura and Penny Sablatura; grandchildren, Marissa (Mark) Atkinson, Jenna (Justin) Farrell, Brent Gold, Clint Gold, Kevin (Andrea) Dittert, Sheri (John) Johnson, James (Kristina) Sablatura, Laura (Marcelo) Gonzalez and Jason (Emily) Sablatura; honorary grandchildren, Blair Watz and Taylor Watz; 16 great-grandchildren and sisters, Leona Bubela, Irene Stinson and Angie Garner.
Adolph was preceded in death by his parents; baby sister, Lillian; sister, Mildred Trcka; first wife, Shirley Slaughter Sablatura; second wife, Amelia (Lydia) Kocurek Sablatura, grandson, Coby Sablatura and step-children, Charles Dittert and Robert Sablatura.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at St. John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton. Burial with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brent Gold, Mark Atkinson, Clint Gold, Justin Farrell, Shannon Garner and Blair Watz. Honorary pallbearers will be Rod Ilse, Norbert Livanec, Mike Ryan, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations in memory of Adolph may be made to the St. John Catholic Church’s Building Fund, 1843 CR 469, New Taiton, TX 77437 or Everyday Heroes, P.O. Box 348, El Campo, TX 77437.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
