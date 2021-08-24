Arthur Ray Wilson, age 71, passed away Aug. 23, 2021 in El Campo. He was born July 20, 1950 in El Campo to Arthur and Annie Floeys Mills Wilson. He was a local cattle rancher and retired from Nanya Plastics.
His is survived by his wife, Margaret Ellison Wilson of El Campo; sister, Annie Entrekin of El Campo; brother, Wayne Wilson and wife Irene of El Campo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie Floeys and Arthur Wilson and sons, Travis Wilson and Christopher Wilson.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Wheeler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 26 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Rick DuBroc officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
At the request of the family, memorials may be made to Wharton County SPOT, P.O. Box 584, Wharton, TX 77488 or First Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
