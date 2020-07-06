Linda Shelton

Linda Laura Brodsgaard Shelton, 78, of El Campo, passed away July 4, 2020, in Citizens Hospital, Victoria. She was born Dec. 11, 1941, in El Campo to Johnny and Helena Berndt Brodsgaard and raised in Danevang by Helena and her second husband, Leonard Lauritsen.
Linda graduated from El Campo High School and then attended the Massey Business School in Houston and the University of Texas in Austin. After a successful business career, she retired from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston as the development director of the Medical Center. In her later years, she loved gardening and had a special affection for her pets, especially her cats. Linda was a sweet gentle soul, never complaining about her ill health. She loved her family dearly and was loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Clough Shelton III.
Survivors include her sons, Eli Ofenstein and wife Jennifer of Austin and Archie Ofenstein and wife Caroline of Salida, Colo. and three grandchildren, Gareth Ofenstein, Elena Ofenstein and Autumn Ofenstein. She is also survived by her sister, Carolyn Lauritsen Mitchell of El Campo and brothers, Paul Brodsgaard and wife Bobbie of Muldoon and Mark Lauritsen and wife Janet of Cypress. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date with interment at the Danevang Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Danish Heritage Preservation Society, P.O. Box 368, Danevang, Texas 77432; the Danevang Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 246, Danevang, Texas 77432; the Danevang Lutheran Cemetery, P.O. Box 366, Danevang Texas 77432; PBS, pbs.org or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home in El Campo.
