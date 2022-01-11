Lucy Pena Garcia, of Alvin, passed away January 5, 2022 at the age of 61. She was born January 17, 1960 in Galveston and was a homemaker.
She is survived by daughter, Crystal Garcia and Jessica Cruz; sons, Chris Garcia and Liza Gonzalez, Jonathan Garcia and wife Lolita, Jeremiah Garcia and Stephanie Flores; sisters, Janie Rivera and Olga Escobedo; brothers, Gilberto Pena Jr., Dan Pena, Henry Pena, Larry Pena; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joe David Garcia; grandson, Isaiah Garcia; sisters, Tina DeLeon, and Estella Cruz and brothers, David and Ruben Pena.
Serving as pallbearers are Matthew Garcia, Jonathan Garcia, Larry Pena, Robert Rivera, Ricky Pena, and Henry Pena.
Visitation will be from 5 -7 p.m. Thursday, January 13 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin 10 a.m. Friday, January 14 at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Burkhalter officiating. Burial will follow at La Colonia Cemetery.
Memories and Condolences may be shared at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
