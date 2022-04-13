Emil James Korenek Jr., 80, of El Campo passed away on April 9, 2022.
He was born on April 26, 1941 in El Campo to the late Emil Edward and Annie Scotka Korenek. He was owner of Korenek’s Repair and a member of K.J.T. and Knights of Columbus 2490 4th Degree.
Survivors include his children Stephanie King and husband Chris of East Bernard, Robert Korenek and wife Cheryl of El Campo, Steven Korenek and wife Wendy of El Campo and Sherrie Korenek of El Campo, brothers Edward Korenek and wife Rosanna of Wharton, Lawrence Korenek and wife Kathy of El Campo and Dennis Korenek and wife Carol of El Campo, grandchildren Ryon Korenek and fiancé Mackenzie Van Gossen, Cara Korenek, Danielle King, Jacqueline King, Faith Korenek, and Chelsea Flagg and husband Dustin, sister in law Nula Korenek and brother in law Wayne Marek.
Emil was preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna Hubenak Korenek, sister Dorothy Marek and brother Jerome Korenek.
Visitation will begin on Monday April 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be held on Monday at 6 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Taiton. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park in El Campo.
Pallbearers will be Ryon Korenek, Bubba Blair, Shannon Garner, Dwayne Novak, Michael Beard, and Thomas Hoelewyn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jace Hawthorne, Nich Weinheimer, Cara Korenek, Faith Korenek, Danielle King, Jacqueline King, Chelsea Flagg, Dustin Flagg, David Falcon, Leroy Falcon, Larry Hensley, and Steven Weinheimer.
Memorial donations in memory of Emil Korenek may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church or St. Philips Catholic Church.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home El Campo, Texas 979-543-3681.
