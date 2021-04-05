Lawrence Shimek

Lawrence Cyril Shimek, 89, of Garwood, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021. He was born Oct. 1, 1931 in Nada to Cyril John and Sophie Marie Buzek Shimek. Lawrence was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of KJT and the El Campo American Legion.
He is survived by his children, Judy Janecka and husband Joe of Richmond, Victor Shimek and wife Debora of Nada, Dianne Cerny of El Campo, Jo Ann Shimek of El Campo, Bruno Shimek and wife Christine of Bryan, Allen Shimek and wife Monica of El Campo, David Shimek and wife Michelle of College Station and Sharon Streger and husband Matt of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Jennifer Janecka Frnka and husband Greg, Joseph Janecka and wife Zola, Justin Janecka, Mathew Shimek, Kevin Shimek, Luke Shimek and wife Katherine, Adrian Shimek and fiancé Victoria Baltazar, Laura Cerny Dorotik and husband Trent, Kristi Cerny Walton and husband Kyle, Kara Cerny McClung and husband Michael, Garrett Cerny and wife Kimberly, Elizabeth Shimek, Wesley Shimek and wife Emily, Brandon Shimek, Alannah Camunag and husband Ian, Brooklyn Webster, Chase Shimek and wife Kelsey, Cade Shimek and wife Ashley, Breanne Crow and husband James, Hagen Jenkins, Brock Jenkins, Samantha Streger, Nathan Streger and wife Jennifer and Andrea Streger; 19 great-grandchildren and sister, Ella Mae Merta and husband Charlie.
He as preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Edna Korenek Shimek; sisters, Lydia Schoellmann, Leona Joseph Barrera and Martha Ott; son-in-law, Gary Cerny, daughter-in-law, Anna Shimek and grandson, Marvin Shimek.
Lawrence married the love of his life, the late Edna Korenek, on Oct. 7, 1952. He served in the United States Army from February 1953 to February 1955. During this time he rose to the rank of Corporal in the 1st Armored Division, and served in President Eisenhower’s Honor Guard at the Dedication of the Falcon Dam in Laredo. After his military service, he returned home to Garwood and continued his life as a farmer, rancher and later as a life insurance salesman. He served several leadership roles including president of the Nada Cooperative Gin Board, Centex Cotton Oil Mill Board of Directors, Rice Consolidated Equalization Board and the Colorado County Soil and Water Conservation District. Lawrence was employed at Catholic Life Insurance starting in 1969 and retiring from sales service in 1993. He was then elected to the Catholic Life Insurance Board of Directors from 2006 until 2014, serving as Vice-Chairman of the Board from 2012 - 2014. Lawrence was a dedicated member of St. Mary’s Nada Parish, serving as chairman of multiple activities for the annual parish picnic, and serving many years as a Eucharistic Minister.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 9 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada. The funeral Mass will follow in church at 10 a.m. with Pastor Rev. Peter K. Yeboah-Amanfo and nephew Rev. Greg Korenek concelebrating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Face masks are encouraged for the visitation and funeral.
Pallbearers are Justin Janecka, Mathew Shimek, Kevin Shimek, Garrett Cerny, Elizabeth Shimek, Wesley Shimek, Chase Shimek and Nathan Streger. Honorary pallbearers will be Jennifer Frnka, Joseph Janecka, Luke Shimek, Adrian Shimek, Laura Dorotik, Kristi Walton, Kara McClung, Brandon Shimek, Alannah Camunag, Brooklyn Webster, Cade Shimek, Breanne Crow, Hagen Jenkins, Brock Jenkins, Samantha Strege and Andrea Streger.
Memorial donations may be made to the Rev. Msgr. Lawrence J. Stuebben Seminarian Scholarship Fund, the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery Fund or the Garwood Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.