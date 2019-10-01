Anton Cerny Jr.

Anton William Cerny Jr. was born in El Campo on Feb. 4, 1929 to parents Anton Cerny and Frances Baklik Cerny. He left this world peacefully on Sept. 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. Anton grew up on his parents’ farm where he worked until he was drafted into the United States Army on March 8, 1951 where he served in the 61st Construction Battalion. On Dec. 29,1951, he married the love of his life, Georgie Prokop, and they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in December of 2018. They were blessed with eight wonderful children (these are Dad’s words not ours): Carolyn Jean Bilski (Joe), Melvin Ray Cerny (Brenda), Janet Faye Hunt (Steve), David Wayne Cerny (Diane), Joyce Ann Junco, Steven Charles Cerny (Donna), Leroy James Cerny, and Donna Lynn Billnoske (Steven).
Anton worked for Sealy Tractor for 44 years where he made many of his lifelong friends. In addition to raising eight children and working full-time at Sealy Tractor, Anton was an active parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church where he served as an usher for over 40 years, served on the Church Council and Catholic School Board, and was a member of the KJT, serving as secretary for over 40 years. He served on the Sealy ISD School Board for 18 years and also served on the Austin County Fair Board.
In April 1997 he started a used tractor and equipment business with his son, Leroy, and actively worked at “the lot” until January 2019.
Anton is survived by his wife, Georgie Prokop Cerny, all eight of his children, 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Alvin Cerny and his sister, Margie Kutach.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Frances Cerny; his brother, Alphonse Cerny; his sisters, Lillian McKee, Ella Cervenka and Irene Lutringer and his beautiful granddaughter, Nicole Lauren Billnoske.
Anton had the highest integrity, work ethic and character, always setting an example for his children and extended family, and offering each of them unconditional love. He had the kindest heart, loved people in general, and even to his last days always said he was doing “wonderful”.
He loved going to his kids and grandkids sporting and school events and was each one’s biggest fan.
Working at “the lot” was not work to him, and he looked forward to the next ‘deal’ he would make. He loved going to the pasture to check on his cows and going on his “business” trips to Louisiana. He also loved going to dances, and to watch him and Georgie was heart-warming as they glided along the dance floor.
Each time as we were leaving after a visit, he gave us the peace sign and said “be sweet.”
His presence in this world made it a better place. He will be greatly missed by all of us.
Peace daddy, and be sweet.
A visitation with the family will be held Thursday, Oct. 3 from 5 - 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church located at 600 Fourth St., Sealy, TX 77474. Interment will follow the mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Sealy.
A memorial scholarship fund in the name of Anton William Cerny Jr. has been set up at Citizens State Bank, P.O. Box 600, Sealy, TX 77474.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Knesek Bros. Funeral Chapel in Sealy.
