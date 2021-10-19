Charles Anthony Kainer

Born in Houston on Aug. 21, 1960, Charlie Anthony Kainer was the son of Lawrence Kainer and Mary Ann Kainer (Talafuse). He lived a life that upheld strong values, hard work and determination.
Charlie was raised in El Campo and graduated from El Campo High School in 1980. His first job was at a mechanic shop where he acquired remarkable knowledge of mechanical motors and went on to work in sales for Martin Electric.
He enjoyed many hobbies such as fishing, but music was his passion. He played the drums and sang karaoke on weekends in the local area. His energetic spirit was enjoyed by everyone.
Charlie was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Kainer.
He is survived by his father, Lawrence Kainer and significant other Pat Raska; sister, Teri Pfister and husband Jay; brother, Tommy Kainer; nieces, Katie Pfister, Sarah Jabbia and husband Spencer and great-nephew, Trevor; Emily Pfister, Rebecca Kainer; nephew, Joey Kainer and many aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wharton County SPOT at www.wcspot.org or P.O. Box 584, Wharton, TX 77488.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. A Rosary service will follow at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Chapels and Cemeteries in Rosenberg.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.