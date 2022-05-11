On Saturday, May 7, 2022, Myrtle Nunn Wilson went to join her husband Ira Eugene (Gene) Wilson in their heavenly home, just in time for their 74th wedding anniversary. She passed peacefully in her sleep at her family’s residence in El Campo, Texas.
Myrtle was born April 22, 1928, to Lucius and Mamie (Tubbs) Nunn in Runnels County near Ballinger, Texas. She and her siblings’ childhood included the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl, but didn’t know they were experiencing hard times as they enjoyed a happy childhood, where Myrtle discovered her love of fishing in a nearby creek. After graduating from Ballinger High School, while working at the drug store, she met the love of her life and they were married May 9, 1948.
Gene and Myrtle were long-time residents of Midland, Texas and members of the Crestview Baptist Church where they had many dear friends and raised their two children. Myrtle worked for many years at Sears as a Buyer for unit buying control.
In addition to fishing, Myrtle enjoyed cross-stitching, crocheting, games, reading, and everyone enjoyed her cooking for Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was lovingly attentive to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending many sports, academic, band, theater, choir and dance activities, and was always very proud of their accolades.
Gene and Myrtle had a long and enjoyable retirement where they went on numerous Airstream Caravans as part of the West Texas Unit of the Wally Byam Caravan Club.
Myrtle is preceded in death by her husband Gene Wilson, parents Lucius and Mamie Nunn, sisters Estelle Jones and Lorena Jones, and brother J. B. Nunn.
She is survived by her daughter Sharon Monroe and husband Larry of El Campo, Texas; son Lynn Wilson and wife Rosemary of Sugar Land, Texas; grandchildren Scott Monroe and wife Jennifer, Holly Respondek and husband Todd, Justin Wilson and wife Chrissy; great-grandchildren Maggie Monroe, Conrad Monroe, Riley Respondek, and Augustus Respondek.
Visitation will be held at Triska Funeral Home from 5 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at Memory Gardens in Edna, Texas.
Memorial donations in memory of Myrtle may be made to Crestview Baptist Church Building Fund, Hospice of Houston, or St. Philip Catholic School.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.