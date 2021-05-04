Mark Lutringer

Mark Anthony Lutringer, 56, of El Campo, passed away May 1, 2021. He was born Sept. 27, 1964 in Houston.
Mark was a graduate of Westbury High School and went on to attend Wharton County Junior College where he obtained an associate degree in automotive technology. Mark worked at UPS for 16 years. His hobbies were raising cattle, restoring the family farm and fishing. Mark was a board member for the FBCYRA and volunteered for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for many years.
Mark loved and cherished his two beautiful children and was passionate about spending time and raising Wyatt and Taylor in the farming and cattle industry. He enjoyed hauling his children to livestock shows and rodeos and was very proud of all of their accomplishments.
He is survived by his son, Wyatt Lutringer of El Campo; daughter, Taylor Lutringer of El Campo; the mother of his children, Tabitha Lutringer of Needville; father, Leon Lutringer of Houston; sisters, Carolyn Taylor and husband Hank of Sugar Land and Sharon Nalepa and husband Kenneth of Missouri City; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Elenora Mozisek Lutringer; grandparents, Leo and Ludmila Lutringer and George and Hattie Mozisek.
Visitation will be from 5 - 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral Mass begins 10 a.m. Friday, May 7 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje. Burial will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Walter Hansen, Matthew Lutringer, Phillip Lutringer, Thomas Lutringer, Charles Mousa and Raymond Posado.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mark may be made to his children, Taylor and Wyatt Lutringer at https://gofund.me/363ffc68.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
