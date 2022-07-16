Joyce McCauley Burkhalter of El Campo gained her angel wings July 5, 2022 at the age of 86. She was born Dec. 16, 1935 in Newport News, Va., to Thomas and Leona Glenn McCauley. She moved to El Campo after her marriage to Norman Burkhalter Sr. in 1954.
Joyce loved to cook so much that she opened Joyce’s Café. She was an avid league bowler for many years. She crocheted and made many blankets for her family. Her greatest joy and love were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children David Burkhalter, Donald Burkhalter, Debora Burkhalter and Dianna York; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, sons Norman Burkhalter, Jr. and Jimmy Burkhalter.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, with the Memorial Service starting at 3 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Slater officiating.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, TX, 979-543-3681.
