Ronald Yackel

Ronald “Ronnie” Gene Yackel, 68, of El Campo, passed away Feb. 16, 2021. He was born Sept. 9, 1952 in El Campo to Jesse and Verna Lou Lampkin Yackel. Ronnie was an oilfield contract gauger and owned O&G Lease Service. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his granddaughter. Ronnie was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He had a giving heart and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, April Lavigne Yackel of El Campo; sons, Terry Yackel and wife Samantha of Wharton and Derek Yackel of Hillje; grandchildren, Haven Mae Yackel and a baby boy on the way; sister, Katy Dickerson of El Campo; brother, George Yackel and wife Lydia of Louise and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Pete, Jesse, Billy and Jimmy.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6 at Plainview Hall.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
