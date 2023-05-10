Judith (Judy) Kay Flippen Wadsworth, 76 of El Campo passed away on Thursday May 4, 2023 after a brief illness.
Judy was born April 10, 1947 in Dallas. She was raised in Ferris by her loving parents M.C. Flippen Jr. and Elaine Jeffers Flippen. Judy graduated from Ferris High School in 1964. She then began studies at Baylor University in Waco.
However, while in high school Judy had met a fellow member of Methodist Youth Fellowship who was from a small neighboring town. The two began dating and after graduating a year earlier than Judy the young man started his studies at Texas A&M University. As love would have it, Judy packed her belongings and traded her green and yellow for maroon and white.
On August 6, 1965 Judy Kay Flippen and Grady Lynn Wadsworth were united in marriage. After which Grady would finish his Bachelor’s degree in 1967 then continue with graduate studies in horticulture. While supporting her husband to achieve his Master’s degree in 1969, Judy also earned her PHT, most commonly referred to as “Putting Hubby Through.”
Yet, these accomplishments would not be the best nor brightest of the couple’s time in College Station. They also welcomed their firstborn, Susan Elaine Wadsworth, born on July 11, 1969. Three years later Judy gave birth to their second daughter, Pamela Kay Wadsworth on May 30, 1972.
Soon after, Grady was offered a supervisory job in the small town of El Campo with the horticulture company Greenleaf Nursery. After visiting with the company and exploring the small community, Judy and Grady sat down at the local Dairy Queen and decided the town and the company were a great fit for their family and moved to El Campo in 1973.
Three years later their third child was born. It was finally a boy! Jeffrey Lynn Wadsworth was born on April 21, 1977 completing the Judy and Grady Wadsworth family.
As Grady’s job was thriving this allowed Judy to essentially be a stay-at-home mom, although she did work part-time for a non-profit organization called The Opportunity Center as well as other part-time jobs. While the couple was becoming very well established and respected within the community, Judy made a decision that would ultimately make her one of the most beloved and respected educators within the city’s school district.
Continuing being a wonderful mother to her three children, Judy drove the hour back and forth to Victoria until she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education through the University of Houston system. In 1984 she began her career in education at ECISD Middle School and became a very well regarded and cherished teacher by many.
A former student recently wrote:
“…She’s one of only two of my teachers that I have remained in contact with throughout the decades. She was a treasure and impacted my life in such an incredibly important way… She was an extraordinary human, an amazing educator, and, in recent years, a sweet, supportive friend. She will be missed…”
Judy taught English, Reading and Language Arts for ECISD from 1984 – 1998. During this time, and after 27 years of marriage, she would experience the most significant loss of her life. Her husband, life love, confidant and best friend Grady died unexpectedly in September of 1992. Through the comfort, support and teaching assistance from many friends and fellow teachers Judy found the strength in continuing to be a loving mother and an essential educator to the community’s youth.
In 1999, Judy made the decision to move away from El Campo. She spent several years in the Texas cities of College Station, Richmond and the Galleria area of Houston. Not only did she retire from teaching during this time, most importantly she became a grandmother to four beautiful and amazing grandchildren.
Judy eventually moved back to the town she loved and where she and her husband raised their three children. To fill some of her time she became a differently well-regarded member of the community. She worked as an adored cashier for a local beverage company. Judy was thrilled to have been given the “shot” to work at this beverage store. It was certainly the right “spot” for the conclusion of Judy Kay Flippen Wadsworth’s working career.
Judy is survived by her three children, daughter Susan Wadsworth Prazak and husband Chris of East Bernard, Texas, her daughter Pam Wadsworth and spouse Sandy Angulo of College Station, Texas, and son Jeff Wadsworth of El Campo. Grandchildren Grady Prazak and Grant Prazak of East Bernard, Texas and Lake Wadsworth and Aspen Wadsworth of El Campo. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews within the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Judy was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband Grady Wadsworth of El Campo, Texas, her parents M.C. and Elaine Flippen of Ferris, Texas, her uncle Buddy Jeffers of Ennis, Texas, and first cousin Nancy Jeffers. She was also preceded in death by dear friend Josh McCown of Bend, Oregon, formerly of El Campo.
Pallbearers will be Grady Prazak, Grant Prazak, Lake Wadsworth, Chad Nichols, Jr., Mickey Walker, and Chris Pustejovsky. Aspen Wadsworth will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at Triska Funeral Home: 612 Merchant St., El Campo.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the First Presbyterian Church: 203 West Calhoun St., El Campo.
Graveside service will immediately follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park: 4509 State Highway 71, El Campo.
The family expresses great appreciation for the staff at Meridian Assisted Living in El Campo, where Judy spent the last three years of her life. Also, our sincere gratitude to Houston Hospice – El Campo for comforting our loved one in her final days.
As Judy was an avid reader, please submit any memorial donations in honor of her to ECISD libraries (700 West Norris St., El Campo, TX 77437) or Wharton County Library (Attn: Friends of the Library – 1920 N. Fulton, Wharton, TX 77488.)
Donations may also be made in her honor to the El Campo division of Houston Hospice or any charity of your choice.
