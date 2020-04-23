Lucius Hood Jr. was born Nov. 1, 1957 to Barbara King-Hood and Lucius Hood Sr. Lucius and accepted Christ at an early age. He was a graduate of El Campo High School, San Diego Technical College and served in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed life traveling with his wife, being around family, friends and taking advantage of his favorite pastime playing pool.
A proud Marine, loving father and husband was called to eternal rest on April 18, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Charlene Hood; his children, Dana Hood-Foster, Karia Hood-McCants (Vern), Lucius Hood III, Lucius Hood-Foster, Jonathan L Hood and Sharlisiea D. Hood; his siblings, Bernedia Hood (Steve), Alton Hood, Gloria Grays-Barnes (Alfred), Linda Williams, Pearlie Hood, Birdy Moore (Michael), Betty Hood, Brenda King and Reginald Hood; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his aunts and uncles, Vina Wilkerson, Gloria Dean (Wilbur), Thessa Gray, Willie B King, Bobby Joe King, Melvin King (Michelle) and Charles King (Jean), a host of nieces, nephews and special friends, Sylvester King and Victor Schooler.
