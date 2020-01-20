Cynthia Kaye Johnson, 62, of Louise, passed away suddenly on Jan. 16, 2020. She was born in Camden, Ark. on Oct. 4, 1957 to Sam Robertson and Hazel Robertson. She was a graduate of Camden Fairview High School in 1976. She worked at Schultz Saloon in Seguin.
Cynthia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Many envisioned her as a jack of all trades. She shared her knowledge with anyone who asked and donated her talent as a photographer. She was passionate and devoted to the American Mustangs, Rottweilers and Blue Lacy dogs.
Cynthia is survived by husband, James Johnson; daughter, Dana Caudell, grandson Hayden of Seguin; son, Ryan Waterbury and wife Brittany of Luling; stepdaughter, Jessica Zarate and husband Manuel, grandchildren Caden and Kylie of Katy; stepson, Jayson Johnson of Louise; father and mother-in-law, Milton and Loretta Johnson
of Louise; brother-in-law, Doyle Johnson and wife Maura, niece Kaitlin of Houston; and sister-in-law, Lesli Crabtree and husband Damon, nephews Riley and Ross of Shallowater.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, Sam Robertson; mother, Hazel Robertson, and brother, Sam Robertson.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at First Lutheran Church in El Campo with Pastor Grier officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cynthia may be made to James Johnson.
