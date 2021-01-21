Constance Krutilek

Constance “Connie” Elaine Benson Krutilek, 85, of Wharton, passed away Jan. 20, 2021. She was born May 22, 1935 in El Dorado, Kan. to Charles and Jeanette Kaufman Benson. She taught in Wharton County for over 30 years. Connie loved taking trips with her husband, Milan, and painting the things she saw in nature. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Hoffer and husband Darell of El Campo; sons, Patrick Krutilek and wife Rachel, Brian Krutilek and Kelly Krutilek and wife Stacie, all of El Campo; grandchildren, Colton Krutilek, Katelyn Krutilek and Kevin Krutilek, all of El Campo and brother, Charles Benson.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milan Krutilek and brother, Doug Benson.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 at St. John Catholic Church in New Taiton with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawiah officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Colton Krutilek, Kevin Krutilek, Darell Hoffer, Mark Suchma, Mitchell Krutilek and Kyle Krutilek.
Memorial donations in memory of Connie may be made to St. John Catholic Church or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
