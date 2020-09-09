David Runk

David Wayne Runk, 67, of Zimmerscheidt, Texas, passed away Aug. 29, 2020 in Houston, Texas, battling Covid-19.
David was born in Conroe on Jan. 17, 1953 to JC Runk and LaVerne Schobel Runk. He attended Addicks Elementary School, then moved to Columbus, where he attended Columbus High School.
David and his wife, Loretta (Warschak), of 47 years, were married on Jan. 20, 1973 in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church of Frelsburg. They had four children and enjoyed large family gatherings and holidays.
David loved sports of all kinds, but was especially partial to baseball, football and hunting. He was an avid hunter and marksman with over 30 years of wildlife and game management. The last buck he killed was his prize mount, earning him the largest buck of the year on the game ranch in South Texas, alongside his sons, Durand and Cole Runk. He also loved spending time with his two precious daughters, Crystal and Devin.
As a young adult, David and his family owned and ran their own shrimp boats and enjoyed time on the water with family and friends. David later worked for United Brine Services Company as a construction manager. He spent the last 27 years enjoying his company, co-workers, his employees and all the travel that afforded him new sights and experiences.
David was preceded in death by his parents, JC and LaVerne Runk.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta Faye Runk of Zimmerscheidt; son, Durand Runk (Rebecca); daughter, Crystal Kittrell (James); daughter, Devin Runk Waddle (James) and son, Cole Runk (August); eight grandsons, Laine, Kyle, Dylan, Ethan, Christian, Colton, JC and Hunter. He is also survived by his sister, Marlene Coker (Bobby); brother, Jay Runk (Frieda); brother-in-law, Kenneth Warschak (Patsy); brother-in-law, Vernon Warschak (Mary Frances) and sister-in-law, Carolyn Barsuhn (Barry) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services was held at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Frelsburg on Tuesday, Sept. 1, with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Fr. Michael Lyons officiated. Burial followed at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Christian Kittrell, Gene Brister, James P. Waddle Jr., Rodney Warschak, Russell Warschak, Brian Warschak, James Kittrell and Lee Roy Schuette.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Dylan Kittrell, Ethan Kittrell, Christian Kittrell, Colton Kittrell, Laine Waddle, Kyle Flowers, JC Runk and Hunter Runk.
Memorials may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1031 Church Ln, New Ulm, Texas 78950, Frelsburg Volunteer Fire Dept., 2319 FM 1291, New Ulm, Texas 78950 or your charity of choice.
Special thanks to United Brine Services for their continued support and endless love for David as an employee.
Online condolences may be share online at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus.
