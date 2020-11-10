Maria Cruz

Maria M. Cruz, 94, of El Campo, passed away Nov. 9, 2020. She was born Sept. 15, 1926 in Rosenberg to Joe and Petra Flores Munoz.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann Ortiz (Michael), Alice Cunningham (Billy); sons, Jesse Cruz (Olivia), Mario Cruz (Maria), Joe Manuel Cruz (Irene); brother, Manuel Munoz, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jose G. Cruz; brothers, Joe, Rosendo and Walter Munoz and sisters, Santos Lucio Gomez and Pauline Cordero.
Visitation will be 9 - 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m., followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. with Deacon Jerome Grahmann officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Billy Cunningham, Michael Ortiz, Roman Cruz, Jody Cruz, Jr. Julian Cruz and Jody Cruz.
Due to the CDC guidelines, masks are required and room for social distancing, seating will be limited.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
