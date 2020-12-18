Billy Youngblood Jr.

Billy Joe “Wild Bill” Youngblood Jr. of El Campo died from complications due to a hit and run accident Dec. 15, 2020 at the age of 56 in Victoria. He was born Jan. 21, 1964 in Longview.
Billy was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Youngblood Sr. and his mother, Rebecca “Becky” Brent Youngblood.
He is survived by his brother, James Lee Cox and wife Delores of Abilene; brother, Thomas Brent Cox and wife Terri of Bay City; sister, Christi Cox Byrne and husband Mike of Houston and brother, Gil Adams Youngblood and wife Kris of Victoria.
He leaves behind one nephew and five nieces.
He loved his family, especially his mama. He adored his great-niece and nephews, and his dogs dearly.
Billy was very animated and will be greatly missed by his family and his little dogs, Stewart and Sasha. RIP Boo Boo Bear.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Texana Learning Center in El Campo, 123 W. 1st St, El Campo, TX 77437.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
