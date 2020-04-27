Raymond Joe Vasquez, 82, of El Campo, passed away April 24, 2020. He was born March 14, 1938 in Ranchito to Manuel and Marie Rodriguez Vasquez. He was a crane operator for the gravel pits in Altair.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Rodriguez Vasquez of El Campo; sons, Robert Rodriguez of El Campo, Raymond Vasquez of Hillje, Manuel Vasquez, Joe Vasquez and Johnny Vasquez, all of El Campo; daughters, Natalia Underwood of Garwood, Linda Sanchez of Eagle Lake and Olga Molina of El Campo; 38 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren and sister, Lupe Olmeda.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Sylvia Rodriguez and Olga Vasquez; brothers, Pedro Vasquez Sr. and Juan Deleon and sisters, Mary Martin and Manuela Martinez.
Due to these uncertain times, private services will be held with the family at Holy Cross Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Mike Molina Jr., Scott Litton, Buddy Vasquez, Russell Rodriguez, Gilbert Rodriguez, Ronnie Vasquez, Johnny Vasquez Jr. and Omero Villarreal.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
